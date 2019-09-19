FOX is really building up to the premiere of WWE SmackDown on its network.

The station announced today that they will air a special kickoff show prior to the first-ever SmackDown on FOX at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 30-minute show will feature “backstage access to celebrities and athletes, as well as past and present WWE Superstars to kick off the new era of WWE on FOX.”

.@WWEonFOX is rolling out the "blue carpet" for the Oct. 4 launch of @WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX. Preview programming is highlighted by specials hosted by @MsCharlotteWWE, @mikethemiz and @JohnCena. All the details ⬇️https://t.co/LfNwnLldiC — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 18, 2019

FOX will air a SmackDown’s Greatest Hits special on Friday, September 27 from 8 pm – 9 pm ET. The special will be hosted by Charlotte Flair and The Miz. FOX will then air WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments on Sunday, September 29. The one-hour show will air at different times around NFL coverage in local markets. That special will be narrated by John Cena.

FOX will also air a thirty-minute Blue Carpet special on Friday, October 4 at 7:30 pm ET, which will be the lead-in to the premiere at 8 pm ET. The special will feature Superstars and celebrities arriving at the Staples Center for the big SmackDown 20th Anniversary show that night.

Recently, the WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE championship on the October 4th premiere.