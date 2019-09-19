New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown can longer call himself a Nike athlete.

The Boston Globe reports the sneaker giant has severed ties with the trouble NFL star.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a company spokesperson told The Globe, however, they did not expand on reasoning or timing in regards to the decision.

Nike is the second endorsement lost by Brown since he was named by his former trainer Britney Taylor in a civil suit. Taylor alleges Brown sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018 in the states of Pennsylvania and Florida, respectively.

Taylor recently met with the NFL in what was reportedly a 10-hour meeting. The NFL has yet to provide details of the meeting and has not issued a suspension.

Nike has already removed Brown’s signature sneaker from their website.