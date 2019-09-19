It’s been a full decade since “that incident” involving Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kanye West, a “Best Female Video” trophy and most notably a bottle of Hennessy. However, even with 10 years and a series of other dramatic events in the interim, that moment at the 2009 MTV VMA Awards is still a topic of discussion in 2019. This time however, it’s Tay-Tay who’s bringing up the past in order to tell her side of it all for the latest cover story of Rolling Stone.

While the interview is full of other interesting focal points, including details around the making of her aforementioned chart-topping LP, the Game of Thrones finale and her highly-publicized fallout with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, the meat of this interview is without a doubt her recollection of the whole Kanye ordeal. From the ’09 VMAs to that phone call heard around the world a few years ago, Taylor tells all and reveals a few details that some people may have never heard before.

Read the paraphrased version below of her Rolling Stone quote that details the beef with ‘Ye and his “two-faced” ways:

“Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I…all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me… we’d go to dinner and stuff…It just felt like I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19. But the 2015 VMAs come around. He’s getting the Vanguard Award. He called me up beforehand — I didn’t illegally record it, so I can’t play it for you…he’s like, “I really, really would like for you to present this Vanguard Award to me, this would mean so much to me,” and went into all the reasons why it means so much, because he can be so sweet. He can be the sweetest. And I was so stoked that he asked me that. And so I wrote this speech up, and then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams, “MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!” [His exact words: “You know how many times they announced Taylor was going to give me the award ’cause it got them more ratings?”] And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body. I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk shit.”

— Taylor Swift, Rolling Stone Magazine (Issue #1332)

This part of the interview goes on to explain how the infamous line from Kanye’s hit song “Famous” (“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous”) officially put them on “bad terms” following the situation described above. She even brought The 6 God into it, explaining how Kanye, in her words, “gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives” by allegedly telling Pusha-T about the news of Drake’s son and thus “The Story of Adidon” was born. Man, this one may go down as the longest-running pop beef ever!

Read Taylor Swift’s full cover story for Rolling Stone by clicking here. Yeezy, be nice!