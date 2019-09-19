The Boondocks has found a new home with HBO’s new streaming app, HBO Max. The streaming service has ordered a two-season 24 episode which will be premiering in Fall 2020. The new season will also feature its original series creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation.

The new season will follow Robert “Granddad” Freeman and his two grandsons Riley and Huey as they try to navigate a new life in Maryland under Uncle Ruckus and his “neo-fascist regime.”

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of ‘The Boondocks’ and do it over again for today. It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now both politically and culturally more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun,” said McGruder.”

All 55 episodes of the original series, will also be launching on the streaming app next fall.

The Boondocks ran from 2005-2014 on Adult Swim.