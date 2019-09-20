The New England Patriots have released receiver Antonio Brown on Friday, just under two weeks after having him on the team.

“We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the team said in a statement to ESPN.

Brown was with the team Friday, getting ready to play against the New York Jets on Sunday. He is once again a free agent.

After the news hit the Internet, AB gave a round of thanks online and even quoted the late Nipsey Hussle.

The marathon continues — AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019

Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct with two women.

His former trainer Britney Taylor filed a civil suit a day after Brown signed the Patriots alleging he sexually assaulted her twice in Pennsylvania and raped her once in Miami. She met with the NFL for ten hours earlier this week. A source said to ESPN “more interviews and information gathering being conducted now beyond Taylor.”

The second allegation came from an artist who was painting a mural at Brown’s home before exposed himself to her. Thursday, the woman stated Brown included her in a series of threatening group messages. That matter is also being an investigation by the NFL.

The Patriots had agreed to pay Brown a $9 million signing bonus, which was split in two parts. $5 million was to be paid Monday, the last $ million in January.