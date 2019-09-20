Yesterday the Internet was rocked when the testimony of Tekashi 6ix9ine named Dipset member Jim Jones.

Jones was labeled a “retired rapper” by 6ix9ine before confirming that he was a member of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods. Reports from inside the courtroom detail after Tekashi confirmed Jones membership, a recording of a conversation between Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones and Jim Jones was played by prosecutors.

“Nah, Shotti gotta handle that shit,” Jones is heard in the audio, which is assumed to be about 6ix9ine. “He get on TMZ, he need to talk his talk, he need to talk his shit, you dig? And he need to be very, very, very articulate about what he say and why he made people think that nigga was a gang member. He need to let niggas know that he was never a gang member. He was always a money play for the gang members. He gotta figure it out. But, they gonna have to violate shorty ‘cause shorty on some bullshit.”

Yesterday, 6ix9ine’s testimony against alleged Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison ended. Along with Jim Jones, 6ix9ine made mention to Cardi B, Trippie Redd, and others, all while being ridiculed online by every other rapper.

You can hear the leaked audio of Jones below courtesy of Lisa Evers of Fox 5 New York.