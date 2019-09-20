New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has put an end to his bid for the President of the United States.

de Blasio hit Twitter Friday morning to announced the end of his campaign, “I’m ending my candidacy for president. But our fight on behalf of working people is far from over.”

It’s true: I’m ending my candidacy for president. But our fight on behalf of working people is far from over. https://t.co/wlqhNmcZLv — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) September 20, 2019

“I saw America in full—not as it appears on Twitter and cable news, where we’re constantly shown a country hamstrung by our differences and unable to tackle the problems we face,” de Blasio wrote in his NBC News piece. “We have more in common than we realize—and more and more of us across the country are overcoming our divisions and standing up for working people.”

Mayor de Blasio received congratulatory messages from opponents Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang for his work and spirit on the campaign trail, which you can read below.

Thank you @BilldeBlasio for making working families the center of your campaign. This is our moment to fight for an America that works for all of us—not just the people at the top. Let’s keep fighting. https://t.co/Q81RAUkzvD — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

I had the chance to spend a bit of time with Bill DeBlasio and his family on the trail. He has done a lot for New Yorkers, particularly making universal pre-k available for young kids. I’m sure he will do a lot more good in the days ahead. 👍🇺🇸 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 20, 2019