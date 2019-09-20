Method Man is experiencing a renaissance in his career.

With his hit shows, celebrity battle rap show Drop the Mic (produced by The Late Late Show‘s host James Corden) still buzzing and the new Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga giving the community their entire life, this is year has kept in front of new Hip-Hop lovers more than ever. Contributing to this surge was last year’s 25th anniversary for his group, Wu-Tang Clan. Young people are taking note.

Even battle rap hot shot, Ill Will tapped him to co-sign his new song, “G.O.A.T.”

He also can be heard killing it on The Source‘s Unsigned Hype Blimes’ “Hot Damn.”

He also killed the summer with Teyana Taylor’s remix, “Gonna Love Me” with his Wu-Tang brothers, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.

So it is clear young people (artists in particular) know and respect him… but does he know and respect them? In a time when so many rappers from a certain generation have no clue who is hot and “hate on those young cats,” Method Man steps up and proves how invested he is in the culture.

Recently, he let Knowledge from Hip-Hop Is Real know who he considers are the top battle rappers (this current generation) right now.

He mentioned that he thinks that Cali’s Geechi Gotti is fire. He also did not hesitate to also shout out Gotti’s EFB partner and The Source’s 2017 Unsigned Hype Alum, Rum Nitty as one of his top emcees in the culture. Tay Roc made the list, stating he will always be on the list. He further named Nu Jerzey Twork. But then Meth did what so many people who really know lyricism do: He paused because there are just too many “nasty” emcees to limit his list to five.

“There are so many though. I don’t even like doing this. Some people will say ‘Why didn’t you name me?” But then with a little urging, he submitted Norfolk’s Ave, saying “He could be the best.”