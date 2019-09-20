The National Football League has launched its second investigation into wide receiver Antonio Brown, this time on allegations that he threatened an accuser via text.

This investigation is surrounding the second accuser of Brown, an unnamed artist who told Sports Illustrated that Brown appeared behind her nude and hiding his genitals behind a washcloth while painting a mural in his home in 2017.

The artist found herself in a text thread with Antonio Brown and three other people that directed his crew to look into the “broke girl.”

“Really sad you would make up bull s—t story to the world thought u had more integrity n respect for yourself must be really hard times for to make up some stuff for money super sad,” texts said according to Sports Illustrated.

The thread also included pictures of her children with messages to “look up her background.”

“Those her kids and ig Eric she’s awfully broke clearly,” another message reads.

TMZ states the NFL has reached out to the woman no longer after her attorney reached out to them and cited Brown’s misconduct to be a violation of the NFL policy.

Brown is currently slated to take the field Sunday against the New York Jets.