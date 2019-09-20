Jada Pinkett Smith’s Daytime Emmy-nominated series Red Table Talk makes its return on Monday, September 23.

The first episode of the series will bring the entire Smith family to the Red Table, much to the surprise of Jada as Will Smith calls an emergency family meeting.

In the forthcoming set of episodes, the Red Table Talk ladies – Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris – will continue their conversations that grab a multi-generational perspective on various issues like addiction, cultural appropriation, LGBTQ and gender equality and more. Upcoming women to join the crew will be Chelsea Handler, Alicia Keys, and Robyn Crawford.

The full episode will be available on Monday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.