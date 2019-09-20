Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly have called it quits after two years of marriage.

In a statement to People, both Moore and Daly are asking for privacy during this time

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

“I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time,” Daly said. “Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

The two share a daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly. The news comes shortly after the Daly family made their television debut on The Tamron Hall Show.

Moore will be returning to season 12 of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta which is currently being filmed.