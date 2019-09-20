Much of the Hip-Hop community followed along with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony online, Troy Ave actually visited the courtroom.

Page Six detailed the scene inside the courtroom on Wednesday (Sept. 18) and stated Troy Ave was present at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in support of Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

Troy arrived in the middle of the proceedings and sat in the back of the courtroom listening to the testimony against Mack and fellow Nine Trey associate Anthony “Harv” Ellison.

“He’s a good guy from what I know,” Troy said of Mack.

“I know him from trying to get into the music business. I just know him as trying to change his life to doing positive stuff,” he added. “I’m praying for him.”

Troy Ave, is currently facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder following a May 2016 shooting at the Irving Plaza venue in New York City.