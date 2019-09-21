One of the best mixmasters out of the ’90s underground Hip-Hop scene is making his return this year, as DJ Shadow just announced he’ll be dropping a double album filled with collaborations from a handful of rap all-stars.

The lineup for Our Pathetic Age is hefty to say the least, bringing some of today’s new kids on the block together with those we consider to be legends to the game. The features go from Nas, De La Soul, Run the Jewels, Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon to rising MCs like Wiki, Dave East and See You Yesterday rapper-turned-actor Stro. The album will also include a few genre switch-ups as well, like Interpol’s Paul Banks and Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring — whether or not he’ll be channeling ‘Hemlock Ernst’ is to be determined. From the sound of “Rosie,” the double LP’s beat-thumping lead single, Shadow will definitely be borrowing from all across the music spectrum. The album will be released through Mass Appeal Records, similar to his 2017 EP, The Mountain Has Fallen.

Listen to “Rosie” off DJ Shadow’s upcoming album Our Pathetic Age below, and make sure to look out for the full project to drop on November 15.