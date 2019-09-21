DJ Premier has set the hip-hop world alight with the recent release of the new Gang Starr track “Family & Loyalty” featuring both two unreleased verses from the late great Guru as well as a growingly rare feature verse from Dreamville’s J. Cole.

Proving that “Diamonds are Forever like Family & Loyalty” as Guru assertively proclaims, the first new Gang Starr song in sixteen years does not disappoint featuring the classic producer and scratches that have made that signature Premier sound characteristic of Gang Starr. The addition of one the great contemporary lyricists in Cole is certainly icing on the cake and sets the bar very high for highly anticipated further new Gang Starr material.

With now nine years passing since the unfortunate untimely passing of the legendary Guru at only 48 years old from cancer following a heart attack in 2010, new Gang Starr music comes as a relative surprise and this offering only further cements the groups legacy as one of the finest duos ever. The pairing of J. Cole is somewhat of a dream match-up not thought possible and Cole has since stated that this will be his last feature guest verse for a while. Gang Starr released a string of classic albums from 1989 to 2003, with their sound encapsulating the ever-popular Golden Era of 90’s hip hop and is still on high rotation to today. Tracks including “Mass Appeal”, “Full Clip”, “Skills”, “Step In The Arena” amongst dozens more are seminal hip hop classics whose legacy will live on forever and have helped shape hip-hop in its entirety.

With the ever increasingly exclusive Cole blessing this surprise new Gang Starr track, rumors have been circulating widely that Nas will jump on a future unreleased Gang Starr album that Preemo has alluded to. With a potential Gang Starr biopic movie under consideration, it appears that the second coming of Gang Starr may be underway shortly. RIP GURU – still shaping hip hop in 2019.