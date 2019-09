16-year-old El Paso, TX nativeis looking to make a splash on the Hip Hop scene and has already done so in grand fashion. Citing XXXtentacion, Lil Skies & Lil Pump as influences, Lil X unveiled his debut music video for “ Bands All Done ” which was featured on No Jumper and has earned over 228k views on YouTube. His follow-up video for “ Galaxy ” is set to surpass its predecessor with an astounding 163k views in only one week, both of which are his first and second musical releases ever.