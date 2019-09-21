Harlem battle rap legend Loaded Lux has teamed up with fellow NYC rapper Smoke DZA for the brand new visuals to “Prints On a Handgun” off his recently released album Talk Dirty 2 on Lionz Den.

The gritty four-minute offering showcases the diverse talents of Loaded Lux, who many consider one of the greatest battle rappers ever, harmonizing the hook himself as well as delivering intricate lyrics via a diverse flow as only Lux can do with a distinctive New York flavor. Smoke DZA’s captivating initial verse set the tone for the track, drawing the listener in to listen intently to the laidback but strongly delivered bars painting a vivid picture.

The collaboration with the talented Smoke DZA continues Lux’s grind towards greater mainstream musical recognition and success beyond strictly battle rap. This is a path in which he has been teetering on for a decade after establishing himself as one of the greats in battle rap with memorable encounters vs. Murda Mook, on SMACK DVD, streets throughout NYC and ultimately being inducted in 106 & Park Freestyle Friday’s on BET Hall of Fame back in 2007.

With the release of his latest project including the previously released singles “Wreck” and more recently “Til This Day” earlier this week, Loaded Lux continues to show why he is much more than a talented battle rapper.

Extensive selected collaborations with Method Man, Shaq, Mac Miller, Redman, Jadakiss, Wiz Khalifa, Dave East, Trae The Truth, Mac Miller, Bun B, Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, DJ Kayslay, Joey Badass, Kevin Gates, Fred The Godson, Cam’Ron, Cory Gunz and Papoose demonstrate the wide level of peer respect he has earnt developed through sheer talent on the mic.

With co-signs from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Minister Louis Farrakhan amongst others and one of the best FunkFlex freestyles yet, Lux continues to break down the unwarranted stereotype that battle rappers cannot make great music ala Tsu Surf in more recent times. Tune in to hear one of the cultures best.