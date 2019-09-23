Members of the Hip-Hop community have wondered what would happen if Tekashi 6ix9ine is freed to the streets. Many believee he would be openly welcomed, while others think being a rat would be the end for him. However, he may not see any of it at all and go straight to witness protection.

The New York Times revealed prosecutors are looking to place 6ix9ine in witness protection due to his notoriety and testifying against Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang members Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison.

“Despite how connected we are, and the appetite for social media content in this country, there are places where, if this kid gets a haircut and wears normal clothes, no one would know or care who he is,” Jay Kramer, a former F.B.I. official said.

Not only would relocation be in order for Tekashi, but also tattoo removal. “United States Marshals Service, which runs the witness protection program, would pay for the removal of Mr. Hernandez’s signature face tattoos,” the article reads.