Some sneakers are so iconic that they even have specific colorways that become equally as legendary in the footwear community. That’s the case when it comes to the coveted Air Jordan 13 “Flint” iteration, and Jordan Brand is reportedly bringing it back next year in its true original form.

The “Flint Grey” 13s are returning after a full 10-year gap between the previous release, as the shoe was last seen on shelves in 2010 following a drop in 2005 and its OG debut back in 1998. This version is expected to be a dead-on replica of the latter, complete with high-vis detailing that unfortunately was missing on the 2010 retro. Other key notes that are making a return include the signature dimpled navy overlay, “Flint Grey” mudguard where the silhouette gets its name from and crisp white toe cap that extends up to the tongue. Smaller add-ons, like the “Carolina Blue” Jumpman logo on the tongue and circular hologram, are also in place to make this a complete “Return of the Mack” moment. We are super ready for these to hit!

The Air jordan 13 “Flint” is expected to return during the Spring/Summer 2020 season and retail for $190 USD according to @zSneakerHeadz, who also provided the imagery below of the original ’98 version:



Images: @zSneakerHeadz