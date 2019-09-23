Image: @zSneakerHeadzThe Classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint” is Set to Return as a Spring/Summer 2020 Release Keenan Higgins September 23, 2019 Footwear, Footwear, Hip Hop Footwear | Trending Sneakers, Hip Hop Style | Latest Trends in Fashion and Footwear, Sneakers, Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews Some sneakers are so iconic that they even have specific colorways that become equally as legendary in the footwear community. That’s the case when it comes to the coveted Air Jordan 13 “Flint” iteration, and Jordan Brand is reportedly bringing it back next year in its true original form. View this post on Instagram SPRING 2020. $190 #FLINT AJ13 2020 Air Jordan Retro 13 Navy/Grey/White 414571-404 As I hinted a few weeks back, these ARE making a return in 2020… Just like the OGs, and of course with 3M! After years and years of painful rumors, I can finally say that these are confirmed. Keep it locked for the release date! 🔒✌🏽 @mr_unloved1s @sneakerfiles 🤝🤝 *Pictured are the 1998 release. A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz) on Sep 21, 2019 at 6:41am PDT The “Flint Grey” 13s are returning after a full 10-year gap between the previous release, as the shoe was last seen on shelves in 2010 following a drop in 2005 and its OG debut back in 1998. This version is expected to be a dead-on replica of the latter, complete with high-vis detailing that unfortunately was missing on the 2010 retro. Other key notes that are making a return include the signature dimpled navy overlay, “Flint Grey” mudguard where the silhouette gets its name from and crisp white toe cap that extends up to the tongue. Smaller add-ons, like the “Carolina Blue” Jumpman logo on the tongue and circular hologram, are also in place to make this a complete “Return of the Mack” moment. We are super ready for these to hit! The Air jordan 13 “Flint” is expected to return during the Spring/Summer 2020 season and retail for $190 USD according to @zSneakerHeadz, who also provided the imagery below of the original ’98 version: Images: @zSneakerHeadz