The NFL season continued without Antonio Brown on Sunday, but he made sure his presence was felt.

Just ahead of kickoff AB hit Twitter and revealed that he will be quitting the NFL due to what he cites as corruption and also not being able to keep his contract guarantees.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown was signed for $15 mil with the New England Patriots, which included a $9 million guarantee. $5 million of the guarantee was to be given on Monday (Sept 23). He will not see much of the amount.

He would follow up with tweets directed at both Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and NFL legend and current Fox Sports 1 show host Shannon Sharpe.

“Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes folks clearly,” Brown tweeted about Kraft, referencing being caught in a prostitution scandal earlier this year.

He would post about sexuall assault allegations against Sharpe from 2010 before being labeled CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine on Twitter by the Hall-of-Famer.

CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine out here dry snitching on everyone. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hnehnVCNBF — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 22, 2019

Sharpe would also go to write a statement regarding his past incident.

This is in response to @AB84 and all those that want to know my situation from 2010 🤫 pic.twitter.com/GxhZPvV7pz — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 22, 2019

The New England Patriots went on to play the New York Jets on Sunday, winning easily 30-14. Tom Brady was interviewed on The Greg Hill Show after the game and revealed how he feels about the situation.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share. It’s a difficult situation. That’s kind of how I feel,” Brady said.

“There’s a lot of human elements. As a player, as a person, I care deeply about my teammates. I want everyone to be the best they can possibly be,” Brady added. “From the day I started with this team, even back in college, you try to provide leadership, and you try to care for people. You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential — whatever situation it is.”