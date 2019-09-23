Hey Hip-Hop fans, if you haven’t learned yet, DaBaby is not the one to try.

The “Suge” hitmaker was on hand at the Prime Festival in Lansing, MI and had to throw a fist to someone who made an attempt for his chain.

TMZ caught a video of DaBaby near the crowd as performing when someone reached for his jewelry. Details on if he connected are scarce, however, he did return to the stage and finish his 30-minute set for the fans.