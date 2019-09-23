There has been a lot of talk about rebooting some of our favorite 90’s television shows from Boy Meets World to The Nanny, which if reprised could possibly star Cardi B.

Earlier this week, Fran Drescher, who played Fran Fine role in the sitcom, said she recently met with Cardi B’s team to talk about the benefits of the show.

“That was just kind of laying out groundwork,” Drescher said. “I do think she’s great, and she would be kind of like my top choice if she’s disciplined to do this show every week. It can be a grind, but she’s got a baby now and it could be a very comfortable, lovely way to, you know, work, be seen worldwide, and still do mini-concert tours when you’re on hiatus.”

While Drescher didn’t mention any storylines, she says she can come back as Sylvia, the mother.

“We would have to write it for somebody else, which I would be excited to do actually,” she said. “I could play Sylvia, the mom. And John Leguizamo could play [Fran’s dad], Morty. So, you know, we’ll see. There’s a lot of opportunities to do something fantastic with it and bring it right into the 21st century.”

We think Cardi would be perfect for the role and so does she. She has previously compared her style to Drescher’s style on Instagram.