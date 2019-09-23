After making us wait over two years since his last studio album, 2017’s Jungle Rules, French Montana is finally ready to drop some new music in the form of his upcoming self-titled(ish) LP, MONTANA. Before we get the full project later this fall though, the Coke Boys MC is giving us an early preview with a strikingly cinematic trailer.

Somewhere between a music video and a mini-movie, the “MONTANA” album trailer sees French tapping heavily into his Arabic roots. For starters, both the Kid Art-directed visuals and official album cover (seen above) feature a lineup of beautiful women in traditional burqa garments. Then you’ve got French himself wearing a turban to match his equally swagged-out-and-shiny thobe wardrobe. The trailer also incorporates still images throughout the video, including one of The Weeknd that coincides with a bar French is spitting (“Shoutout to Abel / I turn the weekends to the weekdays / PJs to the PJs”) that may allude to a yet-to-be-revealed collaborative track. Either way it looks like the “Unforgettable” rapper is coming hard this time around, and we can’t wait to hear the entire body of work.

Watch the album trailer for French Montana’s upcoming album MONTANA above, and look out for the LP to drop in November.