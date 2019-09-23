Future and Rocko officially squashed the beef by publicly reuniting during the Atlanta stop of the Legendary Nights Tour.

Their bromance went left about three years ago when Rocko took the rapper to court for allegedly not honoring their contract. Rocko filed a $10 million lawsuit claiming that Hendrixx was supposed to release his first 6 albums under the manager’s A1 Recordings label. However, the Atlanta rapper reportedly inked a deal with Epic Records on the side, boxing Rocko out of all royalties earned which goes against their 2011 agreement.

Fans got involved and things got ugly. Future dissed Rocko online calling him a “con artist” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The case was settled outside of court two years ago, but it was never revealed for how much.

Last night Future took a page out of Drake’s book and let the FutureHive know things are all good between him and his former manager by bringing him out for his joint tour with Meek Mill.

They performed their collaboration, “Chose One” among others in front of their hometown crowd.