J. Cole is retiring from doing guest verses. In a tweet, while promoting his last feature on Guru’s song Gang Starr, he says it’s a wrap for this extensive feature run.

This a honor to be on this song. NEW Gang Starr 🤯🤯🤯🤯 💎💎💎💎 This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. 🙏🏿@REALDJPREMIER This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURUhttps://t.co/MMBI5Z2Fcq — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 20, 2019

Earlier this year it was announced that Cole and his wife Melissa Heholt were expecting baby number two. He is also busy making sure that his artists under his Dreamville label are straight. At the beginning of July, Cole along with some of his artist like Ari Lennox, Omen, Lute and J.I.D. dropped the third compilation album under the label.

Do you think J.Cole is serious about not doing any more guest verses?