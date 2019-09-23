Jharrel Jerome Wins First Emmy for ‘When They See Us’

Jharrel Jerome Wins First Emmy for ‘When They See Us’

Jharrel Jerome is now an Emmy award winning actor for his work in When They See Us.

During Sunday’s ceremony the Bronx actor took home the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie for his role as Korey Wise.

This is Jerome’s first Emmy and he fought back tears during his acceptance speech.

“I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now chilling, waiting for my mom’s cooking or something, but I’m here in front of my inspirations,” the 21-year-old said before thanking his parents and family before dedicating his win to the Exonerated Five.

“Of course Ava [DuVernay], thank you for giving me this opportunity,” the first-time Emmy winner said. “Most importantly, this is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five,” who were in the audience.

Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise stood for Jerome’s dedication and they received a standing ovation also.

Along with Jerome Jharrel, the nominees were Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Benicio del Toro (Escape At Dannemora), Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon).