Jim Jones Been Telling Folk That The Feds Been Tapping His Lines and Watching His Moves

Dipset’s Capo has been telling his fans for years that The Feds have been watching his every moves for a while now. So fans who are paying attention, should not be surprised at Tekashi 6ix9ine’s cooperation or that they have audio of a private conversation between Jones and alleged gang boss in the 9 Trey Blood gang.

Check out a few songs where he has dropped some hints to the Hip-Hop world that they are under surveillance.

In a 2007 DJ Drama song, “Feds Takin’ Pictures” that features Rick Ross, T.I., Willie the Kid, Young Buck, and Jeezy, Jim Jones rocks a Harlem slick verse that talks about how “the po po” is catching folk out there.

“You ain’t seen money (nope) until you seen me (Jones!)

220 for Bentley GTC (ballin!)

And the money ain’t a thing like J Dupri (it’s nothing)

When you ballin round the country like the major league (pick a team)

So peace up, A town down (A town down)

Tear your streets up with them A-K rounds (bang bang)

Now what you know about that? I know all about that

3 birds, 3 nights can make a 100 thousands stacks (that weight nigga)

And man they got it on camera (what?)

The Feds been watching since the boy touched Atlanta”

While Jones dropped these jewels for those streets dudes needing a heads up, many have talked about the Hip-Hop police and how they have all kinds of ways to check in.

Recently, during the Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony the audio was leaked whereas a Jones appears to tell another gang member that the “Gummo” rapper needs to be “violated” and that he is not a “gang member.”