Jordan Hollywood has released his newest visual “Testament” from the Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 project. The track is one fan favorites off the compilations project and details his ongoing relationship that is going up and down throughout his journey.

It was co-directed by Jordan himself and Edgar Esteves. If you want to get into some more music from Hollywood, be sure to listen to his previous album, FINALLY!.

Peep the visual below and let us know what you think.