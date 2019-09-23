Kim Kardashian stopped by Jonathan Cheban’s Foodgod podcast and was asked to reveal something about herself the host didn’t already know. The reality star definitely dropped a bombshell.

“When I was 14, I was in a Tupac video. It was like 1994,” revealed Kim. “So first of all, we lied and said we were like 18 probably,” she continued. “I definitely looked 18. I didn’t even drive. Kim[berly] Stewart was in some, I don’t even know what, I think it was for a soundtrack. I have to call Kourtney [Kardashian] and find out.” The fact that Tupac had a 14-year-old Kim Kardashian in his music video is mind-blowing.

Unfortunately she never met the late rapper on set. “No, he wasn’t there, I’ve never seen the footage,” she admitted. “We were walking down the runway, like we were models walking down a runway. It wasn’t like we were in bikinis by the pool or anything like that. We were literally walking down a runway, and it was Kim Stewart, Kourtney, me and maybe like one or two other of our friends.” Eager fans were quick to uncover the music video online, and it happens to be the classic single “All About U.”

Check Kim Kardashian out in Tupac’s “All About U” video below at the 3:05, 3:27, and 4:22 marks.