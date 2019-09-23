Even though LACOSTE is no stranger to streetwear collaborations — props on that GOLF LE FLEUR* collection with Tyler, The Creator from this past summer! — seeing the iconic high-end lifestyle imprint join with the likes of Supreme for Fall 2019 is still a bit of a surprise. Thankfully, it’s a pleasant one to say the least.

Officially announced today, the collaborative collection offers up a good range of essential autumn-ready apparel. A standout wool bomber jacket is sure to be the star of this set, but that’s not to say that the rest is less-than-stellar by a long shot: a half-zip puffy pullover with matching track pants, striped cardigans in three color options, a clean sweatshort set and pique long-sleeved polos with matching pique pants are all worthy pickups for the season. Accessories are included as well, coming in the form of a messenger bag set, pique six-panel hats and beanies in an assortment of color options. Fresh for fall, indeed!

Cop the Supreme x LACOSTE Fall 2019 Collection starting Thursday (September 26) at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris flagships as well as online. Japan will get the drop on Saturday (September 28). See the full lookbook & product shots below: