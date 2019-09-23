McDonald’s kicked off its inaugural Beat of My City tour last weekend with a free, electrifying performance by Teyana Taylor at NYC’s Pier 36. The Harlem-born music sensation delivered phenomenal renditions of her hits including “Rose In Harlem” and “Issue/Hold On.”

Before the multo-hyphenate took the stage, Beat of My City concert-goers were entertained by host Ivy Rivera, accompanied by DJ Ria.The Emphasis Dancers, also put on a break dance performance to get the crowd hype for Petunia. Notable Beat of My City guests included Justine Sky and Iman Shumpert, who also served as the DJ for his wifey’s set. Fans also enjoyed free french fries and cheeseburgers.

Taking her Beat of My City tour stop to the next level, Teyana Taylor has also partnered with McDonald’s to give back to the Dunlevy Milbank Center, a Harlem non-profit organization. Through Beat of My City, Teyana and McDonald’s are building their dance and arts program, providing Harlem children with a creative outlet that was so integral to Teyana Taylor’s upbringing.