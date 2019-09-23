It was a good run for the Hot Girl Summer and Megan Thee Stallion is looking to bank on her popular phrase.

The H-Town Hottie sat down with Allure and explained why she decided to capitalize from her catchphrase.

“I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did,” she said. “It was just me talking sh*t, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be. When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me.’ But I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”

The rapper shared some good news in the clip below from her interview with Virginia’s 103 Jamz radio station. “You ’bout to get that trademark?’ the host asked. “Yep, it’s already in the process. It’s trademarked. We did it.”

This is a big win for Megan Thee Stallion because Hot Girl Summer has been used literally everywhere within the last few months.