On the cover of issue #276, our inaugural ‘Future Issue’, journalist Courtney Brown sat down with international superstar A Boogie With Da Hoodie to discuss his rise to stardom. During a revealing moment in the interview, the 23-year old rapper discusses the connection of this generation’s use of drugs and hip hop.

Not shying away from the hard questions, he doesn’t blink when asked about the pill epidemic. “It’s never gonna change, it’s only going to get worse. Rappers are never going to stop talking about drugs unfortunately. I do it myself. So I can’t contradict on that. It’s like a foundation we built. We didn’t do it for them to do drugs, but we do it because…I ain’t going to lie, it’s a selfish thing. It’s the selfish part of us. I talk about drugs in my music because I want certain people to gravitate, certain fans that I don’t have. ‘People out here doing drugs… all right let’s get them. You know that’s just how I think. It’s a business at the end of the day.”