Nino Brown, Pookie, Scotty, G Money and the New Jack City characters seem to be headed for our lives again. Deadline details the classic film will be set for a ’90s reboot.

The film is set to be penned by Malcolm M. Mays who also takes care of the story followed on Snowfall.

The original film brought in a cast of Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, Chris Rock and Allen Payne. There are currently no words on who would start in the reboot.

For fans who have missed out on New Jack City in their lives, it is the story of Nino Brown, a drug kingpin that flipped a Harlem apartment complex called The Carter into a drug empire during the crack epidemic.

The original brought in $48 million on an $8 million budget.

Who would you like to see take on the role of Nino Brown?