The elderly man who was injured by getting hit by Laila Ali’s SUV last year has reportedly lawyered up and filed a lawsuit.

Robert Ise claimed he suffered a left orbital blowout fracture, a concussion and lacerations, and contusions across his body, after hitting his head on the ground when he fell as a result of the accident.

When the paramedics and LA County’s Sheriff arrived, Ise was laying on the ground after Ali accidentally hit him when backing out of a Calabasas shopping center in December 2018. She cooperated with law enforcement and wasn’t arrested.

However, Ise claims he still suffers from pain and emotional distress due to Ali’s negligence and now he wants her to cash out for all past and future medical expenses.

Laila Ali released an apologetic statement following the accident saying she was praying for the victim’s recovery. But so far she hasn’t mentioned a word about this.