As National Hispanic Heritage Month enters full swing, Latino artists and celebrities are finding a variety of ways to honor and share their culture with the world. From music to food to art, this month is designed to showcase the impact of Latino influence in the United States.

For pop global Latin and pop superstar Enrique Iglesias, this means releasing a Greatest Hits album which will include a variety of his best work as well as some new elements and will feature major hip-hop artists such as Ludacris, fellow Miami native Pitbull, Sean Paul, and more as well as multiple major Latin artists and a remastered re-release of his hit “Could I Have This Kiss Forever” with the late Whitney Houston.

For almost two decades, Inglesias, the son of popular Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, has maintained a steady presence on not just Latin charts, but also American and International Top 40 and hip-hop charts. He also has multiple GRAMMYs and Billboard Awards to his name as well as ASCAP songwriting accolades. From urban-centric hip-hop bangers to catchy mainstream pop to tropical-inspired dance tracks to Latin-infused love songs, Inglesias has demonstrated a unique ability to fuse different rhythms, beats, influences, and elements as he seamlessly weaves his way between genres, something that few artists are capable of achieving.

“Music has always been my passion and I am beyond grateful to be able to celebrate this collection with my fans,” Enrique Iglesias told Billboard in an interview in anticipation of the upcoming album, which will include songs in both English and Spanish.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15 and is meant to celebrate “the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.”

The 16-song Greatest Hits album will be available on October 4.