Ever since teen-heartthrob-turned-serious-actor Robert Pattinson was announced as the new Batman earlier this year, the upcoming superhero flick has been bombarded with rumors, casting debates and whether or not the former Twilight sensation can actual pull it off as the Caped Crusader. However, it now looks like Rob Pat might be joined by another millennial fave following reports that Jonah Hill is set to play a villain in The Batman film.

Jonah Hill In Talks For Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ At Warner Bros. https://t.co/HFmLXwAZa3 pic.twitter.com/MnbM0A71nB — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 23, 2019

Exclusively reported by Deadline (seen above), Hill is currently in talks to play a not-yet-confirmed baddie in the Matt Reeves-directed Batman movie. This comes in the same week that reports are saying seasoned thespian Jeffrey Wright, who’s currently killing it in the HBO series WestWord, is in early talks to play the role of Commissioner James Gordon. Of course, no word has been set for who Jonah might play, but it’s not hard for many DC fans to see the oftentimes comical actor as a shoe-in for The Penguin. The Riddler is also a feasible option being thrown around, but we’ll wait for official confirmation in the hopefully near future.

We will keep you all updated on future developments in The Batman movie, scheduled to arrive in theaters starting June 25, 2021. Who could you see Jonah Hill playing more: The Penguin or The Riddler? Sound off with your guesses over on our Facebook and Twitter!