Written by: Jessica Dupree

The lawsuit filed by Kevin Hart’s sex tape counterpart, Monita Sabbag, has been thrown out by a Calfornia judge.

According to Radar Online, court papers from the California District Court’s Central Division state that the complaint has been dismissed due to “lack of diversity jurisdiction” and “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.”

Reportedly, the court papers state that “Because the complaint alleges the citizenship of Defendant Fameolous, Ent LLC as if it were a corporation, rather than a limited liability company, the Complaint has not properly alleged the citizenship of that party.” Consequently, allegations made by the Plaintiff were ruled insufficient to invoke the jurisdiction of the court.

Hart claims that after the sex tape was released Sabbag attempted to extort millions of dollars from him. Hart later issued a public apology on social media. The lawsuit also names the sit that published the sex tape as well.

Hart’s former friend, J.T. Jackson, was arrested and charged with extortion back in 2017.