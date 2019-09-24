Hip Hop news veteran Lisa Evers shares an eyewitness detailed account of the ‘Tekashi 69 Trial’ and reveals the rappers cocky bravado he once portrayed on social media is now gone. Evers shares that the courthouse was full of people ‘who seemed to have gang affiliation’ wearing red and ‘seemed to be on the side of the two defendants’.

Evers says Tekashi 69 seemed bored in the serious situation despite all of the enormous amount of evidence and says they spoke of death sentences, death threats to his sister and witness protection.

Watch the explosive interview below!