Welcome to the Lizzo show. Her single “Truth Hurts” is still the number one record in the country and has made her the longest-leading rap No. 1 by a female unaccompanied by another artist, Billboard reports.

The new achievement from Lizzo runs past Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” which held down the top spot for three weeks in October 2017.

“Truth Hurts” is currently the second-longest single at the top spot by a female artist, only trailing Iggy Azalea who had the Charli XCX-assisted “Fancy” make a five-week run in 2014.

Lizzo’s breakout single is also on top of the Radio Songs charge, the first rap song to do so in a year.

In celebration, Lizzo posted to Instagram a photoshopped image of her holding the Billboard chart and a heartfelt message on what the achievement means to her, which you can read below.