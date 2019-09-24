Photo by Dan GarciaLizzo’s Run Atop of Billboard Hot 100 Hits Four Weeks Shawn Grant September 24, 2019 Uncategorized Welcome to the Lizzo show. Her single “Truth Hurts” is still the number one record in the country and has made her the longest-leading rap No. 1 by a female unaccompanied by another artist, Billboard reports. The new achievement from Lizzo runs past Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” which held down the top spot for three weeks in October 2017. “Truth Hurts” is currently the second-longest single at the top spot by a female artist, only trailing Iggy Azalea who had the Charli XCX-assisted “Fancy” make a five-week run in 2014. Lizzo’s breakout single is also on top of the Radio Songs charge, the first rap song to do so in a year. In celebration, Lizzo posted to Instagram a photoshopped image of her holding the Billboard chart and a heartfelt message on what the achievement means to her, which you can read below. View this post on Instagram Truth Hurts is officially the longest solo female rap #1 in history. I fell in love with music when I was 9 years old… I know it’s cliche but music was literally my boyfriend. I had no idea our love affair would take me this far. If this lil Lizzo only knew all that she would accomplish when she picked up that flute, or wrote songs in her room, or forced her friends to make girlbands.. it’s just so humbling to know it was all worth it. Don’t run away from what your heart wants. Follow that bitch to your destiny. A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Sep 23, 2019 at 11:51am PDT