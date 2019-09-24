The rise of Megan Thee Stallion this past season was catapulted by a string of hit records and the viral success of her newly-patented “Hot Girl Summer” movement. Granted, the summer solstice officially came to an end this past weekend, but that doesn’t mean the burgeoning rap queen doesn’t have something else in store — it’s “Hot Girl Fall” now!

Officially unveiled on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, the autumn-inspired activation comes complete with a music video and a set of rules. For one, it’s all about having fun. It’s also a gender-free movement so, yes, guys can enjoy the “Hot Girl Fall” as well. However, as Meg was quick to point out to Jimmy, there is no “Hot Boy Fall,” “Hot Guy Fall” and/or “Hot Man Fall”; the fellas will just have to roll out with the ladies on this one. With a season that promises “jack-o-lanterns filled to the brim with wine” and “sending sexy pics of your turkey breasts,” we don’t see anyone complaining anytime soon!

Watch the music video for “Hot Girl Fall” by Megan Thee Stallion & Jimmy Fallon above, which also includes a feature by Black Thought.