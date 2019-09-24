BIG3 baller and former NBA player Andre Emmett was murdered in his home city of Dallas on Monday, according to reports.

Shams Charania was the first to officially report the news. Emmett turned 37 last month.

According to the Dallas Police Department, two unknown suspects approached Emmett with a handgun and shot him as he attempted to run. There are reportedly no suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Emmett spent the last two seasons in the BIG3, ranking second in the league in points scored this past season behind only Joe Johnson.

“The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face,” the league wrote on Twitter. “His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around.”

Ice Cube also commented the news saying “In shock this morning. It always hurts a little more when bad things happen to good people like Andre Emmett.”

The 2004 second-round draft pick appeared in 14 total games but his two stints came seven years apart.

Emmett also starred at Texas Tech from 2000-04, earning All-America honors during his senior season. May he rest in peace.