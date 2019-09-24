After Taylor Dumpson became the first black female student body president in 125 years at American University, she became targeted by white supremacists and Neo nazi’smwho unleashed hateful messages to her online. She fought back and sued the culprits— then she agreed to accept an apology from one of her bullies.

Dumpson said Andrew Anglin created ozone of the most popular Neo nazi site published her name, photo, contact information and social media accounts becoming a national target for hatred. Dumpson was so scared she couldn’t even speak to her parents about the online harassment. She was diagnosed with PTSD and feared her life before she got a lawyer and fought back.

Dumpson won her case and faced one of her tormentors.

Check out the story below,