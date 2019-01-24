Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB is suing Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, for copying his dance moves and putting them in the game as a celebration. Back in December, BlocBoy JB explored the possibility of a lawsuit and now has followed through.

TMZ states that the company has stolen JB’s “shoot” dance and formed it into “hype” dance in Fortnite. The “Rover” rapper came up with the dance and highlighted it throughout his performances and videos, but Epic hasn’t asked his permission to use the dance in the game.

JB is in the process of filing copyright on the dance. There are more dance creators, Backpack the Kid and more, who are in the process of filing a lawsuit for the stolen dance moves but Epic is still waving it off by keeping the momentum going with the games.