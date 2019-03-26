Eminem: Alliance Of American Football Players Should Be Allowed to Fight During Games

Eminem: Alliance Of American Football Players Should Be Allowed to Fight During Games

Em says “the key tho the league’s success” is to let them fight.

Mr. Mathers says that the Alliance Of American Football League, which was founded in March 2018, should allow their players to fight during games to enusre the league’s success.

Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise. Let me know if you want in on it. — Charlie Ebersol (@CharlieEbersol) March 26, 2019

Like hockey, Eminem believes that fights during games without penalties impended on the parties involved will attract an entirely new audience, including himself. He also hinted at the possibility of bringing an AAF team to his hometown of Detroit.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Eminem downplayed reports which claimed that the rapper had signed a deal with wrestling giant WWE that would cover his appearances on the organization’s upcoming TV shows and video game releases.