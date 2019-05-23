Drake stays clowning Giannis at the free throw line ? pic.twitter.com/W4iiGg7nMi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019

Drake isn’t here for the backlash for just being a fan and enjoying the fun of basketball games.

In typical fashion, Drake took to social media to address the criticism by posting a picture of himself followed by three emojis which included a laughing face, salt shaker, and a shrug. However, Drake didn’t stop there the rapper also posted a screenshot that alluded that the teams shouldn’t be mad at Drake for celebrating:

“Sports media needs to accept the simple rule the Miami Hurricanes signed into law back on the 80s: if you don’t want the opposing team to celebrate and dance, prevent them from scoring, winning or achieving their objective. Get over it and keep it moving.”

View this post on Instagram ????‍♂️ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 22, 2019 at 4:40pm PDT



This all started when the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenholzer told reporters that he doesn’t understand why Drake has access to the court.

“I don’t know of any person attending the game that isn’t a player or coach that has access to the court. I don’t know how much he’s on the court,” Coach Bud said. “It sounds like you guys are saying a lot There’s certainly no place for fans, or whatever exactly is what Drake is for the Raptors on the court. There are boundaries and lines for a reason. The league is pretty good about that.”

Georgios Dimitropoulos, a senior executive for an agency that represents Giannis took to Twitter to sub Drake for his actions.

“Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer”Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before.”

Do you feel like they are being petty towards Drake?