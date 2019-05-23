Taking a page from the Marvel playbook, Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly launching its own studio to take its video games to the movie and TV screen.

PlayStation Productions is a new division of Sony Interactive Entertainment with the task of adapting PlayStation games into films and TV shows, The Hollywood Reporter reported this week. Heading up the new studio will be Asad Qizilbash, who was vice president of marketing for Sony Interactive Entertainment of America, according to the report. Overseeing the studio will be Shawn Layden, chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios, The Hollywood Reporter said.

This is not the first time a game company has gotten involved with the production of movies based on its games. Both Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard created their own divisions dedicated to aiding in the adaption of their games, which ended up being Assassin’s Creed and Warcraft respectively.

Sony has pursued a small number of projects based on PlayStation properties. Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank was adapted into an animated feature film in 2016, and the Uncharted franchise has flirted with film (with no success) for close to a decade. Sony even attempted to make a Gran Turismo movie, a project which has seemingly stalled.

PlayStation’s competitors are also working hard to bring their game properties to the big screen. Microsoft and the game studios have teamed up with Universal to adapt Gears of War, with Warner Bros. to adapt Minecraft, and with Showtime for a Halo TV series. Nintendo is similarly working with Illumination Entertainment on an animated Mario movie.

In all, PlayStation Productions says it has more than 100 game titles to choose from but did not specify which properties it’s developing movies or TV shows around. Layden told The Hollywood Reporter the team has “looked at what Marvel has done in taking the world of comic books and making it into the biggest thing in the film world,” but did not commit to pursuing such an ambitious crossover cinematic universe.