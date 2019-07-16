The Game’s Royalties Are Reportedly Seized Until Judgement for $7M Sexual Assault Case is Paid

The Game refused to pay $7 million to Priscilla Rainey after she won a sexual assault case against him, and a judge ordered Rainey to collect her coins from his royalties.

Rainey filed the motion to seize his royalties earlier this year, which was clearly granted. The judge stopped the alleged victim from collecting from the rapper’s income.

The Blast reports that Rainey has the green light to dip into the rapper’s royalty checks until her $7.4 million is paid off. This payment includes money that is generated from his record label.

“Any and all rights, title, and interest of Defendant from the following companies in the form of, among other things, commission, royalties, contract receivables, deferred compensation, income, wages, payroll, salary, and accounts receivable: Sound Exchange, Inc., 733 10th Street NW, 10th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20001; and Entertainment One U.S. LP, Attn: Michael Healy, 22 Harbor Park Drive, Port Washington, NY 11050,” the order states.

If The Game continues to refuse to pay this woman, the judge warned that he can be found in contempt of court.