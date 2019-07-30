If there’s anything that the icon LeBron James loves more than playing ball is probably watching his namesake LeBron James Jr. aka “Bronny” walk in his path as a baller. The 14-year-old kid is turning out to be a phenom just like his father. But Jason Whitlock thinks that LeBron has gone over the edge.

The controversial and conservative sports show host slammed James for having a way to much fun at Bronny’s AAU games. Footage has go viral of LeBron hopping in layups, eye to eye with the rim after dunking. Whitlock went all the way to compare James to other “superdads” like LaVar Ball and even Marv Marinovich, who were heavily involved in their sons’ careers.

LeBron’s teammate, Kyle Kuzma even chimed displaying his displeasure of Whitlock’s hot takes.

It be your own ppl.. https://t.co/tDB6LxWPJc — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 30, 2019

Bruno Manrique of Clutchpoints said, “Whitlock’s comments ring empty and the comparisons just lack any substance. Unlike LaVar Ball and Marv Marinovich, LeBron is a player of generational talent who is still in top shape, not a has-been like Marinovich (only played three years in the NFL before being forced to retire) or a never-been like Ball, who only played spare minutes in college.”

Whitlock has been one the main antagonist when comes to anything LeBron related lately. Besides making light of his moves as a father, Whitlock had criticized LeBron’s stand for social justice, his business partners, his move to Los Angeles, and just about anything else. When LeBron finally hangs his sneaks up for good, what will pundits like Whitlock have to talk about then? They’ll find something.