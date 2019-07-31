SOURCE SPORTS: Bengals Wide Receiver AJ Green to Miss First Four Games of NFL Season

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green injured his ankle during training camp for the upcoming season and is now expected to miss some games.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Green underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday and “based on what they found“ it is now believed that he’ll be sidelined for at least a few regular-season games.

Another update on #Bengals WR AJ Green: Following surgery, based on what they found cleaning out the ankle, he’s now expected to miss a few games, I’m told. Not ideal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2019

Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed the team doesn’t expect Green back in time for the season opener.

“There’s a good chance he’s going to miss a couple of games,” Taylor said after Rapoport’s report, via Joe Danneman of Fox19. “We’re hopeful he’s back at the beginning of the season. A little more extensive than we initially thought.”

Green injured his ankle while the team held a training camp practice in Dayton as part of the league-wide celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, as the first game in NFL history was played in Dayton. Although turf conditions have come under scrutiny, the Bengals say they did not contribute to Green’s injury.

Last year, Green missed a total of seven contests with a right toe injury, finishing the season with a career-low 694 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Other wide receivers on the Bengals depth chart include Tyler Boyd and John Ross.

Cincinnati will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, followed by a road game against the Buffalo Bills and a Monday night matchup against the division-rival Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 4.

If the Bengals are without Green for a long streak, it could another long season for the Bengals.