Antonio Brown doesn’t have a job right now, so he has decided to use the downtime and head back to school.

The troubled wide receiver, who ended up playing just one game for the New England Patriots, shared his class schedule Monday on Instagram and Central University spokeswoman Heather Smith confirmed Monday that he began taking online courses last week. Smith said he is not attending any classes on campus.

Classes are boomin’ at CMU! Former Chippewa star receiver & 7x NFL pro bowler Antonio Brown has reenrolled taking 4 classes online this fall. He posted his schedule on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/FUmRusfsZn — Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis_TV) September 23, 2019

Brown had received a scholarship from Florida International University out of high school but was expelled due to an altercation with security. Brown enrolled at Central Michigan soon after and started his college football career as a walk-on.

He ended up playing for the Chippewas from 2007 to 2009. He had more than 1,000 receiving yards in his first and last seasons at Central Michigan. He had 998 receiving yards in his second season.

Brown was released on Friday after a Sports Illustrated report that he’d contacted a second woman who made allegations of sexual impropriety against him. Text messages sent last week after the woman’s allegations came to light, Brown messaged lackeys and his attorney and told them to look into the woman’s background.

After playing himself out of over 40 million dollars, hopefully, Brown will learn some common sense while heading back to school.